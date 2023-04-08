2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Dawand Jones, Ohio State
2022: 12 Games Started at Right Tackle
2021: 13 Games Started at Right Tackle
2020: 1 Games Started at Left Tackle, 3 Games Played at Left Tackle
2019: 4 Games Played at Left Tackle
Dawand Jones doesn't have a ton of athleticism, but with his massive size, teams will love to have him play right tackle for them. He's only a right tackle in the NFL because he's too big for a guard and too slow to play on the left side. Jones is a powerful run blocker and a talented pass blocker against bull rushes. However, the weakness in his game comes against handling speed. He's not able to get back into pass protection against the fastest edge defenders in the NFL.
The Falcons wouldn't like him at all with his lack of quickness off the line. He's a monster run blocker, but in the Falcons' outside zone scheme, he'd have to lose some of the massive bulk that makes him an amazing power blocker. Jones will likely go in the top of the 2nd at the latest, and the Falcons should let another team take him since he's not a good fit. A team that loves a power blocker like Jones would take him in the late first round.