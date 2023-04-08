2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
2022: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
2021: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle, 13 Games Played at Left Tackle
2020: 9 Games Played at Left Tackle
Anton Harrison is one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the draft this year for either side of the line. He's an excellent overall pass blocker who has a great frame to absorb impact at the line and kick-step quickness to go against any of the speed rushers in the NFL. He's got strong hands and can jar pass rushers off the line. He needs to get better strength in the running game, but he's inconsistent with his pad level in both facets.
Teams will look into Harrison near the top of the second round, but he could slip to the Falcons' pick at No. 44 overall in the second round. The Falcons could take him and right away play him at left guard. While he's not ideal for the role, he's competent enough to play there, as he develops his skills well enough to play left tackle.