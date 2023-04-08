2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Blake Freeland, Brigham Young
2022: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle
2020: 8 Games Started at Right Tackle, 11 Games Played at Right Tackle
2019: 7 Games Started at Right Tackle
Blake Freeland is one of those prospects some teams are going to absolutely love and others aren't going to like at all. He's a great fit for a team that needs an athletic zone blocker that already has competent pass-blocking abilities. He's tall with long arms and can pull and run outside zone effectively with his athleticism. He needs to work on his technique in pass blocking and use his length better to keep his quarterback clean.
As a taller blocker, he's going to have trouble with leverage at times. The Falcons are looking into blockers just like him for the long term. He'd start out as a swing tackle because he wouldn't beat out Jake Matthews or Kaleb McGary in his rookie year. But he'd give the team the flexibility after that to either let McGary go or have Matthews move inside to left guard. Freeland will likely go somewhere between the third and fourth round.