2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
2022: 15 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 15 Games Started at Left Tackle
2020: 9 Games Started at Left Tackle and Right Tackle, 10 Games Played at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
2019: 16 Games Played at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
2018: 6 Games Played at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
2017: Redshirted
Cody Mauch looks like a guy who should be playing hockey, not one who should be playing football. He's missing teeth and is just a grimy blocker in the middle of the scrums. He's a great athlete with the prototypical size for either guard or tackle in the NFL and athletically compares well to Joe Thuney. As a lineman, he compares well to Ali Marpet because he's likely suited better to play left guard in the pros and would fit in great for any scheme power or zone.
He can attack defensive linemen and hold up to speed or power with edge defenders. However, he processes things a step slowly at this point. Mauch has a ton of experience but would benefit greatly from NFL coaching and a team like the Falcons would be his ideal fit. The Falcons would have to take him in the second round, and he'd be a great fit for the team as a long-term answer for left guard the way Marpet would have back in 2015.