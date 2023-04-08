2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
2022: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 11 Games Started at Left Tackle, 13 Games Played at Left Tackle
2020: 5 Games Started at Left Tackle
2019: 11 Games Started at Left Tackle, 12 Games Played at Left Tackle
2018: Redshirted
Jaelyn Duncan is an amazing athlete at the tackle position and is the kind of prospect that every zone-blocking team should look into getting. He's a talented pass blocker who has the athleticism for zone but needs to drastically improve his run-blocking technique. He has to improve his functional strength and build his core. Teams who run power schemes will likely lower him on their board despite his solid size and length to play left tackle.
Duncan has a ton of experience at left tackle in college and could effectively play the position in the pros. Atlanta could look into taking him and have him as the swing tackle for the 2023 season. The Falcons would likely have to take the tackle in the third or fourth round so that he can be part of the depth that they need on their line. Atlanta could use him as a starting left tackle once Jake Matthews can't play in that position anymore.