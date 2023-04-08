2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
2022: 8 Games Started at Right Tackle, 9 Games Played at Right Tackle
2021: 6 Games Played at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
2020: 7 Games Started at Left Tackle, 9 Games Played at Left Tackle
2019: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle and Right Tackle, 13 Games Played at Left Tackle and Right Tackle
Wanya Morris has left tackle athleticism who wasn't performing to his potential at his best until the Sooners moved him to the right side. Morris has great power and shows it in the running game often. He can knock guys off the ball and back into the second level. As a pass blocker, he's competent, but he's better on the right side than the left. Long-term, he compares well to Jack Conklin who went in the top 10 of the draft. However, teams aren't looking for guys like Conklin in the first two days.
Teams will put Morris near the top of their boards in the early part of the third day. Morris would fit in well with the Falcons as a right tackle prospect that could play a swing tackle role in his rookie season. He would be able to fill in for a game or two on either side and would be a good long-term insurance option should Kaleb McGary regress back to what he was his first two seasons.