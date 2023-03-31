2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Clayton Tune, Houston
2022: 13 Games Played, 334-of-496 (67.3 percent), 4,074 Yards, 40 Touchdowns, 10 Interceptions, 128 Carries, 546 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles
2021: 14 Games Played, 287-of-420 (68.3 percent), 3,546 Yards, 30 Touchdowns, 10 Interceptions, 105 Carries, 154 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2020: 8 Games Played, 170-of-285 (59.6 percent), 2,048 Yards, 15 Touchdowns, 10 Interceptions, 72 Carries, 253 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 21 Yards, 3 Tackles
2019: 7 Games Played, 106-of-179 (59.2 percent), 1,533 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 9 Interceptions, 66 Carries, 244 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2018: 5 Games Played, 59-of-117 (50.4 percent), 795 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 41 Carries, 56 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Clayton Tune is likely just a late day three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's not exactly a franchise guy, but he should be a good fit for the backup role on a lot of teams. He's very good overall with his footwork and his mechanics, but his reads tend to be shaky at times and pressure gets to him. His release is a bit slow, and he misses open targets at times. This is a relatively weak class if a quarterback as flawed as Tune is in the top 10.
Teams like Seattle, St. Louis and Atlanta would all be good fits for him to learn and grow as a backup. However, he's not going to go very high in the draft because he's such a project. Atlanta could take him in the fifth or sixth round, but it would be a bit more shocking than expected. If they do take a quarterback in this draft, the Falcons should be looking at day 2 or day 3 guys that will compete with Taylor Heinicke for the role. Tune should fit in well with the Falcons off the field.