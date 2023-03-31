2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 1: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2022: 13 Games Played, 258-of-389 (66.3 percent), 3,688 Yards, 41 Touchdowns, 6 Interceptions, 47 Carries, 108 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 317-of-441 (71.9 percent), 4,435 Yards, 44 Touchdowns, 6 Interceptions, 32 Carries, -20 Yards, 1 Tackle
2020: 2 Games Played, 1 Carry, 48 Yards, 1 Touchdowns
C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback in the draft. He's a true "ball placement specialist" and can put the ball wherever he wants to on the field. He's not exactly known for his rushing ability and mobility, but he can create when he needs to. Much like DeShaun Watson was coming out of Clemson, he's a true leader that raises the profile of all the players around him. Don't buy into the "Ohio State quarterbacks don't work in the NFL" hype. Stroud is a monster.
The Falcons won't have a shot at Stroud. Worst case scenario for Stroud, he's going to end up being selected at No. 4 overall by the Colts. It's not likely he would go No. 2 because the Texans' brass hasn't had a great relationship with his agent, David Mulugheta. It also wouldn't surprise if he goes No. 1 overall because the Panthers need a quarterback ad he would be great in Frank Reich's system.