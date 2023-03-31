2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Bryce Young, Alabama
2022: 12 Games Played, 245-of-380 (64.5 percent), 3,328 Yards, 32 Touchdowns, 5 Interceptions, 49 Carries, 185 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
2021: 15 Games Played, 366-of-547 (66.9 percent), 4,872 Yards, 47 Touchdowns, 7 Interceptions, 81 Carries, 0 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2020: 9 Games Played, 13-of-22 (59.1 percent), 156 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 0 Interceptions, 9 Carries, -23 Yards
Bryce Young might be the best quarterback in the draft. He's great at reading defenses, buying time for his throws and making accurate throws. He's got the mobility to get yards when plays break down and has a nose for finding the soft spots in the zone with his throws to help create more yards after the catch. Teams should be all over Young if they need a quarterback or aren't sure that their current quarterback is the best long-term option.
The Falcons won't have a shot at Young. He's likely going to Houston at No. 2 overall unless the Panthers take him at No. 1. Either way, those teams are going to stick with him as an option for their quarterback and will end up leaving the Falcons to stick with Desmond Ridder.