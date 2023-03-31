2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Anthony Richardson, Florida
2022: 12 Games Played, 176-of-327 (53.8 percent), 2,549 Yards, 17 Touchdowns, 9 Interceptions, 103 Carries, 654 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 3 Tackles
2021: 8 Games Played, 38-of-64 (59.4 percent), 529 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 5 Interceptions, 51 Carries, 401 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2020: 4 Games Played, 1-of-2 (50.0 percent), 27 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception, 7 Carries, 61 Yards, Redshirted after four games
Anthony Richardson might be the best raw quarterback to come out since Cam Newton back in 2011. He's got the size, speed, strength, and arm talent to be a top-tier quarterback. Teams around the NFL should all want to get their hands on him, but the best situation for Richardson is with a team that has an established starter that can let him work for a year behind him to iron out his weaknesses. His biggest issues are mechanics and accuracy, and those are both intertwined.
The Falcons do have an established starter that they can let Richardson sit behind for a year or two before handing him the reins. However, don't expect him to make it out of the top five. The Falcons shouldn't think about trading up for him because it would be super cost prohibitive. They need to keep their picks and continue to build out the team and see what Ridder has.