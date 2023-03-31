2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Will Levis, Kentucky
2022: 11 Games Played, 185-of-283 (65.4 percent), 2,406 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, 10 Interceptions, 72 Carries, -107 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles
2021: 13 Games Played, 233-of-353 (66.0 percent), 2,812 Yards, 24 Touchdowns, 13 Interceptions, 107 Carries, 376 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 15 Yards
2020: 8 Games Played, 33-of-55 (60.0 percent), 421 Yards, 1 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions, 82 Carries, 260 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2019: 7 Games Played, 28-of-47 (59.6 percent), 223 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 51 Carries, 213 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2018: Redshirted
The Falcons shouldn't be in on Will Levis at all. While he's got talent, he's too much of a gun slinger the way Jameis Winston is. He has great athleticism for the position and has one of the strongest arms that has come out in the last few years. However, his struggle with accuracy and his inability to decipher defenses pre-and-post snap really hurts him. If he can figure out how to read a defense, he'll look a lot less like Winston or Zach Wilson and more like a competent quarterback.
The Falcons have their quarterback in Desmond Ridder. They won't have to reach for a guy like Levis at No. 8 overall if he's even there. They don't need to waste their time with him. If he's there at 44, then maybe they consider him for competition. Atlanta should stick with what they have at the position if this is the only option.