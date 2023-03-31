2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
2022: 11 Games Played, 229-of-329 (69.6 percent), 3,135 Yards, 27 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 104 Carries, 430 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
2021: 13 Games Played, 206-of-303 (68.0 percent), 2,945 Yards, 31 Touchdowns, 3 Interceptions, 167 Carries, 613 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
2020: 8 Games Played, 98-of-150 (65.3 percent), 1,339 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 5 Interceptions, 120 Carries, 620 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 16 Yards
2019: 11 Games Played, 99-of-162 (61.1 percent), 1,555 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 2 Interceptions, 123 Carries, 356 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
2018: 6 Games Played, 4 Carries, 57 Yards, 1 Touchdowns
2017: Redshirted
Hendon Hooker has a lot of mobility and can make plays with the ball in his hand or throw to his receivers. He's got a cannon and can hit every receiver deep and short with a good bit of accuracy. He has almost textbook mechanics and almost prototypical size, speed, and arm strength for the position. However, he's a 25-year old who is coming off an ACL injury and may not be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. Teams will love his all-around talent.
This is where things get complicated. If he has hit his ceiling, it's that of a very talented quarterback who can be like poor man's Josh Allen. If he hasn't, he has the tools to be the top quarterback in the draft. The Falcons shouldn't be in the mix to take him early because they aren't looking for a starting quarterback at this time with Desmond Ridder taking the job. That being said, if Hooker is there in the third round, they should take him just in case Ridder doesn't pan out this year.