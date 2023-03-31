2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Tanner McKee: Stanford
2022: 12 Games Played, 264-of-426 (62.0 percent), 2,947 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 8 Interceptions, 74 Carries, -90 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2021: 10 Games Played, 206-of-315 (65.4 percent), 2,327 Yards, 15 Touchdowns, 7 Interceptions, 61 Carries, -1 Yard, 4 Touchdowns
2020: 1 Game Played, 3-of-7 (42.9 percent), 62 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions
When looking for a great backup quarterback, having a guy who can play within structure is the best thing a team can do. Tanner McKee is a large drop-off from Hendon Hooker, but he's still an early-day three guy. McKee does well in his reads and decidedly throws an accurate ball. He is a bit slower than most quarterbacks but does have enough mobility to do well on rollouts. The former Stanford Cardinal quarterback should easily be able to emulate pocket passers for any scout team.
In Atlanta, they might take him in the fourth or fifth round because that's the best possible situation for his selection. However, he has too much Brock Osweiler in him to see any real action in an NFL game. He could be a good fit for the offense with his ability to deliver clean balls and be a distributor for the talented receiving and running back corps in Atlanta, but he's not a starter at the NFL level.