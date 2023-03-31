2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Jaren Hall, Brigham Young
2022: 12 Games Played, 248-of-376 (66.0 percent), 3,171 Yards, 31 Touchdowns, 6 Interceptions, 86 Carries, 352 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Catches, 28 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2021: 10 Games Played, 189-of-296 (63.9 percent), 2,583 Yards, 20 Touchdowns, 5 Interceptions, 62 Carries, 307 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Catches, 13 Yards
2020: Medical Redshirt during COVID-19 pandemic
2019: 6 Games Played, 31-of-46 (67.4 percent), 420 Yards, 1 Touchdowns, 0 Interceptions, 29 Carries, 139 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2018: 2 Games Played, 4 Carries, 4 Yards, Redshirted
The Falcons should be all the way out on Jaren Hall. He plays a lot like Taysom Hill, but that doesn't work in the NFL as Hill has shown. He's able to make some solid throws but he doesn't have the long-term talent. The only reason why he's even rated this high is because this class is so weak. He's the perfect quarterback for a scout team because he can show different looks every week, but his lack of accuracy makes him easier to play against.
Hall does have some things that make him better than the quarterbacks listed later like the ability to work well off script and the ability to use his athleticism to create passing lanes. However, he's a 25-year old player who doesn't have much of a ceiling at this point. He's also a smaller player who also has had multiple injuries in his history that will cause concern for any team. The Falcons can do better if they decide on a quarterback.