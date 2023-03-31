2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Jake Haener, Fresno State
2022: 10 Games Played, 252-of-350 (72.0 percent), 2,896 Yards, 20 Touchdowns, 3 Interceptions, 46 Carries, -123 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
2021: 13 Games Played, 329-of-490 (67.1 percent), 4,096 Yards, 33 Touchdowns, 9 Interceptions, 71 Carries, 5 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, -8 Yards, 1 Tackle
2020: 6 Games Played, 150-of-232 (64.7 percent), 2,021 Yards, 14 Touchdowns, 5 Interceptions, 57 Carries, 18 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Punts, 72 yards
2019: Sat out due to transfer rules
2018: 4 Games Played, 9-of-13 (69.2 percent), 107 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception, 1 Carry, -9 Yards
2017: Redshirted at Washington
Jake Haener is a smaller quarterback who may not have the strongest arm or best reads, but he can make good plays with the ball when he needs to. He's very similar to Brock Purdy in that he's a distributor that tries to limit mistakes. In general, he's more of an early day three pick than a later day three pick because of how Purdy showed that quarterbacks like him would be successful in the NFL. Haener's junior year was one of the most productive ones in college that year.
The Falcons aren't exactly the best fit for a Purdy-type quarterback. They don't move the needle and don't make sense to have on the roster over a guy like Taylor Heinicke. Even as a potential practice squad guy, Haener doesn't fit what the Falcons need there. Ideally, the Falcons get a guy who can run the scout team and give multiple different looks. The lack of physical talent makes it tough for Haener to give those scout team looks that he would have to.