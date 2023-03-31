2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
The running back class in the 2023 NFL Draft is one of the best that has been seen in almost a decade. While it's not very top-heavy, there are a ton of backs that should have top three-round grades on them. Well, more than the 10 that will be covered here. The Falcons don't seem like an ideal fit for a running back on the surface because of Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams on the roster.
However, Huntley is still recovering from an Achilles injury that should have him out for the better part of the offseason. Allgeier can't carry the ball 400 times by himself. Patterson has just one year left on his contract, and Avery Williams is almost purely a special teams player. The Falcons have the offensive line and scheme that will allow success for almost any style of running back, so they could be in on literally any of the backs on this list.