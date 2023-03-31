2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
2022: 14 Games Played, 293 Carries, 1,558 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 42 Catches, 378 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2021: 13 Games Played, 235 Carries, 1,404 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, 49 Catches, 468 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
2020: 10 Games Played, 123 Carries, 642 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 25 Catches, 434 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 7 Kick Returns, 145 Yards
Mighty Mouse running backs like Deuce Vaughn don't have the best careers out there unless there is something exceptional about them. Vaughn has exceptional vision, speed and balance. He's also one of the best all-around backs doing best when he can get into space and put stress on the defensive leverage. His vision and speed make him ideal for a zone-blocking scheme and should fit in well with a lot of teams even if not in that system as a receiving option.
Atlanta could look at him as early as the fourth or fifth round and wouldn't be a bad choice for his ideal landing spot. However, he's very redundant to what Avery Williams is but he might have better vision than Williams. The Falcons could feel that they have the power backs in Caleb Huntley, Cordarrelle Patterson and starter Tyler Allgeier and want to add more speed to the unit, though, so don't put this out of the realm of possibilities for them.