2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Tyjae Spears, Tulane
2022: 14 Games Played, 229 Carries, 1,581 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, 22 Catches, 256 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
2021: 12 Games Played, 129 Carries, 863 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 19 Catches, 145 Yards, 2 Kick Returns, 36 Yards
2020: 3 Games Played, 37 Carries, 274 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 2 Catches, 30 Yards, Medical Redshirt after 3 games
2019: 4 Games Played, 32 Carries, 192 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 5 Catches, 133 Yards, 1 Touchdown, Redshirted after 4 games
Tyjae Spears is going to bring a lot of thoughts of Devonta Freeman to people's minds when he's in the draft. He didn't catch the ball a lot in college but could be in line for a lot of catches when he gets to the pros because of how he fits as a receiver out of the backfield. Teams will love that he's faster than his timed speed would suggest and that he has a very shifty running style. His vision will earn him a starting role eventually though.
The Falcons do love backs like Spears who win with vision and good contact balance. However, sometimes there are just backs that have something special about them. And Spears is one of those guys. Even if he's not the starting back initially, he could be a long-time impactful backup that eventually leaves for a starting role, a la Michael Turner before he got to Atlanta.
Player Comparison: Devonta Freeman
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.