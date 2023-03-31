2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 1: Bijan Robinson, Texas
2022: 12 Games Played, 258 Carries, 1,580 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, 19 Catches, 314 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 3 Tackles
2021: 10 Games Played, 195 Carries, 1,127 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 26 Catches, 295 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
2020: 9 Games Played, 86 Carries, 703 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 15 Catches, 196 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Returns, 16 Yards
Bijan Robinson is an exceptional talent at the running back position. He's got great top-end speed and can score from anywhere. He doesn't fumble the ball, and he fights for every yard. He has an exceptional vision with the ball in his hand and is a willing blocker. His best scheme fits are in zone-blocking schemes like what the Broncos used to run back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The same scheme is what the Falcons currently run.
His running style is very similar to Clinton Portis and that makes him extremely valuable as a runner alone. Even if he couldn't do the stuff he can do in the passing game, he'd be a late first-round talent at running back. However, he's a great receiver who can align at wide receiver, slot or in the backfield and be a threat in the passing game there. NFL teams should have him rated in their top 15. If the Falcons want him, they should take him at 8 or see if they can trade down a couple of picks and take him around 11-13, but no matter what they do, he'd be a great fit for the offense.