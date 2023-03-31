2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
2022: 12 Games Played, 151 Carries, 926 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 44 Catches, 444 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 13 Kick Returns, 258 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 143 Carries, 746 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 36 Catches, 470 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 23 Kick Returns, 589 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2020: 7 Games Played, 89 Carries, 460 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 24 Catches, 303 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 8 Kick Returns, 205 Yards
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best all-around prospects in the entire draft at running back. He's another home run threat as a runner or a receiver and should be valued in the late first or early second round. His top-end speed is phenomenal and the fact that he's able to combine that with great vision and ability to find open space makes him one of the best threats in the draft. Teams that need that all-around running back for their scheme will love him.
He has a style that's very similar to Warrick Dunn in that he might get a short run three straight runs, but then break one off for a huge gain when his blocking sets up. He doesn't have pile-moving power, but the Falcons have a pile mover in Tyler Allgeier. Combining him with Allgeier by taking him in the second round could really give Atlanta that long-term Cordarrelle Patterson replacement for when Patterson's contract ends at the end of the 2023 season.