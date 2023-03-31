2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
2022: 10 Games Played, 195 Carries, 1,359 Yards, 14 Touchdowns, 37 Catches, 321 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 203 Carries, 1,137 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 24 Catches, 197 Yards, 1 Tackle
2020: 5 Games Played, 19 Carries, 124 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 6 Catches, 41 Yards
2019: 13 Games Played, 149 Carries, 726 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 8 Catches, 30 Yards
Zach Charbonnet is another back with great vision and burst through the line. He doesn't have the top-end speed of the guys like Gibbs or Robinson, but he has more than enough to be dangerous. Charbonnet can also catch well out of the backfield enough to be worth a pick in the mid-rounds. Teams will like the anger and power he runs with and enjoy having him in their backfield. He is a pile mover that can turn the tides on those short-yardage runs.
On third downs with 1-3 yards to go during his career, he converted 29 of the 44 attempts he was given for a first down. That's nearly 66% and one of the best marks in the draft this year. He was also three-for-four as a receiver in those situations. That short yardage ability is invaluable and translated at the goalline with his 27 touchdowns the last two seasons. That's how Jamaal Williams wins, but it would be a bit redundant with Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta.