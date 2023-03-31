2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
2022: 10 Games Played, 196 Carries, 1,102 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 36 Catches, 196 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 11 Kick Returns, 312 Yards, 1 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles
2021: 12 Games Played, 130 Carries, 910 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 24 Catches, 261 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 9 Kick Returns, 301 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2020: 8 Games Played, 43 Carries, 364 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 5 Catches, 97 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Devon Achane is freakishly fast and one of the toughest players to tackle on the field, not because of his strength, but because of his speed. Teams will love this explosive ability, but he pairs it with great agility and vision as well. He's one of the shiftier runners in the draft and could impact a team not just as a runner, but as a receiver and a returner. He may not be a top two-round talent, but he should go in the mid-rounds with no issues.
Achane is a bit smaller so that is some of the worry around his game. Smaller backs can end up spending more time on the bench or injured, but if he stays healthy, a team will have a great change of pace back who can be the lightning to the thunder they already have on the roster. The Falcons could see this as a great fit, and should he slip to the fourth round, could spend one of their paired fourth-round picks on him to compete with Avery Williams for a roster spot.