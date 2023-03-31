2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
2022: 15 Games Played, 150 Carries, 829 Yards, 10 Touchdowns, 43 Catches, 504 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
2021: 14 Games Played, 58 Carries, 330 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 22 Catches, 242 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 8 Kick Returns, 157 Yards, 1-of-1 passing (100.0% percent completion rate), 18 yards, 1 Touchdown, 0 Interceptions, 1 Tackle, 1 Forced Fumble
2020: 8 Games Played, 47 Carries, 251 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 10 Catches, 111 Yards, 6 Kick Returns, 218 Yards, 2 Tackles
2019: 11 Games Played, 25 Carries, 174 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 3 Yards
Kenny McIntosh is one of the more frustrating athleticism to film comprehensions. His film is great. He looks athletic and can block his butt off. He's one of the better all-around running backs in the draft and gains yards as a runner and receiver. And he has some extra long runs that aren't expected for a back that's not that fast. However, his athleticism numbers are even lower than what was expected for him.
The biggest question is whether he was the product of a system at Georgia or really is just that good. In a place like Atlanta with the excellent blocking they have, McIntosh should fit in well and be able to gain a ton of yards due to his vision. He's similar to Antonio Gibson in that he wins with shiftiness and power and doesn't have the long speed that is expected. He would compete to take Huntley's roster spot altogether and could give the Falcons an upgrade over their backup power running back.