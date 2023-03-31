2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
2022: 12 Games Played, 144 Carries, 936 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 12 Catches, 119 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2021: 6 Games Played, 92 Carries, 648 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 10 Catches, 130 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle
2020: 9 Games Played, 54 Carries, 415 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 8 Catches, 76 Yards
If you want a back that can carry an offense, it's Zach Evans. He was the primary chain mover for the Rebels in 2022 and when he went down with injuries in 2021, they had a rough season. He's not a good back for a zone blocking scheme because he has trouble processing his reads quickly. Evans needs blockers to open the hole for him, so that he can burst right through it. He has the speed to break one for a touchdown from any point on the field.
While Evans is a great back, the Falcons run a scheme that is heavy in wide outside zone and inside zone concepts. Evans doesn't fit with the Falcons, and he shouldn't be on their board because of the lack of a real fit with the scheme. He doesn't look like a competent pass blocker at this point yet, either. If the Falcons did want to bring him in, they would likely have a lower grade on him than most other running backs.