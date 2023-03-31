2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Backs and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
2022: 7 Games Played, 175 Carries, 904 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 5 Catches, 41 Yards
2021: 13 Games Played, 225 Carries, 1,379 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 13 Catches, 61 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2020: 9 Games Played, 119 Carries, 785 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 12 Yards
2019: 13 Games Played, 71 Carries, 553 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 1 Catch, 2 Yards, 2 Kick Returns, 37 Yards, 1 Tackle
2018: 3 Games Played, 2 Carries, 43 Yards, Redshirted after 3 games
Chris Rodriguez is one of the more unique fits for a running back in the NFL draft this year. Teams will either love him or have him undraftable based on his lack of athleticism. His lack of receiving and blocking ability hurt him as a potential NFL player. Few NFL teams like guys who can only run the ball well. He's a bruiser similar to Caleb Huntley and fits into a lot of schemes despite his lack of elusive traits and general willingness to just run people over.
The Falcons would see him as yet another Huntley, which while would be valuable, might not be worth it for them. Rodriguez is probably going to go sometime on the third day. He's someone who should have a much more productive career than where he gets drafted though. He plays running back like a linebacker and tries to destroy people, and that fits in with the Falcons.