2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
2022: 13 Games Played, 53 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 98 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 5 Games Played, 5 Tackles
2019: Redshirted
Ronnie Hickman is one of the better deep safeties in the NFL draft because of his ability to be in the right place at the right time. He's able to cover tight ends in man coverage and can be a talented deep third safety for the right team. He's a fan of getting in the wide receiver's path to jar the ball loose at the catch point. Hickman also has excellent run fits when he has to play closer to the line. His instincts leave a bit to be desired as he's a step late on plays often.
He also needs to take better angles against the run, and while he does have good run fits, sometimes he's a step too slow to make an effective tackle. The Falcons could take Hickman in the early part of the third day, and they would use him as a backup at either safety spot. He'd also be an excellent fit for the Falcons on special teams with his tackling abilities. He's very similar to former Pro Bowl safety Thomas DeCoud on the field, but he doesn't have the same kind of hands.