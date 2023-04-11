2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
2022: 9 Games Played, 71 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 12 Games Played, 79 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 5 Pass Deflections
2020: 7 Games Played, 14 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Pass Deflection
Antonio Johnson is an excellent safety prospect for the NFL. He's perfect for a strong safety role in the Falcons' defense and could be the perfect depth piece and special teams player for them. He's great at shedding blockers to get to the runner and can align in the slot or at strong safety and tackles well regardless of who he's going against. He's a good press man-coverage guy to cover tight ends and could be a designated tight end stopper if the Falcons need one.
His weaknesses come from his lack of ability to cover guys in the deep third, and he has technical deficiencies in his off-man and zone coverages. Johnson would likely be a second or third-round pick in the NFL draft and could end up being a good fit for the Falcons in the third round. Atlanta has talented safeties that would force him to start out on the back of the depth chart, but he could be insurance if Richie Grant doesn't take the next step to a potential Pro Bowl starter.