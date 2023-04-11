2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Christopher Smith II, Georgia
2022: 15 Games Played, 61 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 5 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2021: 12 Games Played, 34 Tackles, 3 Interceptions, 4 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 10 Games Played, 26 Tackles, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: 14 Games Played, 7 Tackles
2018: 5 Games Played, 4 Tackles
Christopher Smith II is one of the better leaders and workers in the class. He's a similar prospect to Ricardo Allen if Allen had more natural athleticism. His athletic comparison to Dwight Lowery shows that. He's a ballhawk who uses his intelligence and instincts to find great body positioning for those zones. He's smaller than the average safety and might be better off as a nickel defender in the NFL. He does get run over too often in the running game and gets blocked out of the play too easily.
The Falcons don't really have a great fit for Smith, but he's a true free safety for his best fit. With the Falcons already having Jessie Bates III and Jaylinn Hawkins on the roster, the need for a free safety is near the bottom of the charts. That being said, adding to a strength isn't the worst thing a team could do. Smith is likely going to be selected in the third or fourth round and could be a solid fit for the Falcons at that point. He's not a starter in his rookie year but could compete for the nickel role and play special teams for the Falcons.