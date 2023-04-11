2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Jordan Battle, Alabama
2022: 13 Games Played, 71 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interception, 2 Pass Deflections
2021: 15 Games Played, 87 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 3 Interceptions, 3 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns
2020: 13 Games Played, 66 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interceptions, 4 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2019: 13 Games Played, 30 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection
Jordan Battle is known as the lesser of the two safeties Alabama has, but he has the potential to be better than Branch depending on his role in the NFL. Battle is arguably the best run-defending safety in the draft. His angles, tackling ability, and overall instincts against the run make him extremely valuable there. As a coverage player, he's more suited for a box safety or slot defender. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's one of the best chances for a defensive touchdown.
Battle's biggest issues come from being a safety with the lack of size to tackle the larger backs that he had to face in the SEC. The Falcons could look into Battle for a backup strong safety and potential slot defender. His biggest impact whether or not he can earn a starting role will be on special teams. The Falcons would likely have to take him in the second or third round with the kind of potential he displays out there. He could be a team's Harrison Smith at his highest potential.