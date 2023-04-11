2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
2022: 10 Games Played, 30 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Defensive Touchdown, 18 Punt Returns, 179 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 80 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 3 Interceptions, 4 Pass Deflections. 4 Punt Returns, 114 Yards
2020: 9 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 6 Interceptions, 2 Pass Deflections
2019: 4 Games Played, 4 Tackles, Redshirted after 4 games
Brandon Joseph is a ballhawk at safety who can read the quarterback's eyes and makes great plays on the ball. He's got good range and athletically compares to Duron Harmon. He also stylistically compares well to Harmon. He's a rangy free safety who may not have the best measurables, but when the pads are on he finds another gear. He's got great instincts in coverage and is best used as a deep safety in a defense. His weaknesses come in the run game and in his tackling.
While he can bring guys down reasonably well, he doesn't wrap up all the time and does try to go for more of a big hit. If he can learn that he doesn't have to deliver a pop, he could be a reliable safety for a team that needs one. The Falcons could look at him as a true backup to Jessie Bates III and a better fit for the role long-term than Jaylinn Hawkins. They could then move Hawkins to more of a backup role to Richie Grant and slot defender situation.