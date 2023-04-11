2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Safeties and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: J.L. Skinner, Boise State
2022: 12 Games Played, 64 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 4 Interceptions, 4 Pass Deflections
2021: 12 Games Played, 92 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Pass Deflections
2020: 6 Games Played, 37 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interception, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: 14 Games Played, 14 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 3 Pass Deflections
J.L. Skinner is a fantastic safety, but he's coming off of a torn pectoral injury from his combine training and wasn't able to test because of it. He's excellent in zone and can cover deep better than most safeties in the entire class. He's a good ballhawk who understands how to tackle any running back or receiver in the open field. He's very football intelligent and understands how route concepts will be used to attack him. He's very effective against the run and pass overall.
Much like George Iloka was back in the day, Skinner was excellent in college and has a similar frame to what Iloka did as a 6-foot-4 safety with long arms and great athleticism. If there was a first-round safety in the class, it would be Skinner if he was healthy. Skinner would fit in great for the Falcons as either a free or strong safety and has exceptional special teams potential. The Falcons would be wise to take him if he's there in the third or fourth round.