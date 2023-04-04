2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
Tight end might be one position that the Atlanta Falcons don't need at all. However, it could be a surprising pick if the Falcons feel like a player at tight end is the best player available for them. And with Jonnu Smith's contract having an easy out after year one, it would be surprising to see the Falcons not potentially even look at a tight end in this draft. The top 10 best tight ends in this draft include a lot of fits for the Falcons in 2023.