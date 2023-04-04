2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
2022: 2 Games Played, 11 Catches, 169 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2021: 13 Games Played, 22 Catches, 304 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Carry, -1 Yards, 1 Punt Return, 37 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Kick Blocked
2020: 7 Games Played, 12 Catches, 142 Yards, 1 Tackle
2019: 12 Games Played, 2 Catches, 18 Yards, 2 Tackles
Luke Musgrave is a highly intelligent, extremely athletic tight end who has a history of injuries that have limited his production in the college ranks. He's everything a team would want him to be coming out as a receiver except he needs a little refinement in his route running. Outside of that, he's a true matchup nightmare that teams will have trouble covering. His injury history and lack of blocking ability really hinder his draftability, though.
Musgrave compares well with Greg Olsen as a receiving tight end who might be limited at best as a blocker, but he has the willingness to block. He also comes from a football family with his uncle Bill Musgrave being a long-time NFL quarterback coach. The Falcons could wind up really liking Musgrave as a mid-round talent for the offense to give Kyle Pitts some rest throughout the game. However, tight end is still a very unlikely selection for the Falcons in this year's draft.
Player Comparison: Greg Olsen
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.