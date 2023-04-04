2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Darnell Washington, Georgia
2022: 15 Games Played, 28 Catches, 454 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2021: 11 Games Played, 11 Catches, 154 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle
2020: 10 Games Played, 7 Catches, 166 Yards
Darnell Washington blocks like a tackle but can go out and catch like a large possession receiver. He's not exactly the most fleet of foot, but is still a great athlete. Some of the best tight ends in the NFL can play like this, but the best blocker of them all is George Kittle. Kittle is a bit more athletic than Washington, but in terms of blocking, receiving and the overall total package, Washington compares best with Kittle because of those similarities.
The Falcons likely would be looking into Washington if they see him as their in-line guy to pair with Kyle Pitts in a more outside wide receiver role. While Washington would likely take their pick at 44 if they decided to take him, he would be more than worth it, as he's a first round talent at the position. Atlanta would have one of the toughest groups to guard in the red zone with the 6-foot-7 Washington, 6-foot-6 Pitts, 6-foot-5 Drake London and 6-foot-2 Cordarrelle Patterson out there to bully corners.