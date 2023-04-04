2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
2022: 9 Games Played, 27 Catches, 348 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 3 Carries, 8 Yards, 1 Kick Return, 30 Yards
2021: 15 Games Played, 65 Catches, 773 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 3 Carries, 9 Yards
2020: 7 Games Played, 7 Catches, 90 Yards, 1 Carry, 4 Yards, 1 Kick Return, 4 Yards
2019: 1 Game Played, Redshirted after 1 game
Tucker Kraft is one of the most athletic tight ends in the NFL Draft this year. He uses that athleticism to gain a ton of yards after the catch. His ability to find soft spots in the zone defenses that go against him helps out a ton. As good as he is as a receiver, he's even better as a run blocker. He can latch and drive a linebacker 10-15 yards down the field and really create those lanes that are needed. Kraft really needs to improve and refine his game. His technique as a pass catcher needs work.
He also needs to refine route running and blocking techniques. His bread and butter is as a leak-route on play-action plays and that factors into his fit for Atlanta. The Falcons run a ton of play action and having a guy who can run the leak route and gain 20-25 yards would add another weapon to the offense. He's a bit redundant with Jonnu Smith in town, but if he's there in the fourth round, he's definitely worth the pick.