2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Sam LaPorta, Iowa
2022: 12 Games Played, 58 Catches, 667 Yards, 1 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 6 Yards, 2 Tackles
2021: 14 Games Played, 53 Catches, 670 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles
2020: 8 Games Played, 27 Catches, 271 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle
2019: 12 Games Played, 15 Catches, 188 Yards
Sam Laporta is great at creating separation and leverage to get to the ball. He's able to do well after the catch and can block well when aligned in-line. LaPorta is good at breaking tackles and a solid overall route runner, but he might fit in better to a team that uses him as more of an H-back than a true in-line guy. He needs to get stronger in his anchor on blocks and needs to gain more functional strength to play in-line. He also needs to get better at contested catches.
Based on size and athleticism, LaPorta should be used in a much different manner than Iowa was using him. The Falcons could look into him in the mid-rounds of the draft if they truly believe they need another tight end that compares well to the role that Jonnu Smith should play. The Falcons would run a lot of 13 personnel with Smith and LaPorta aligned as tight ends and Kyle Pitts aligning outside a lot more as a true wide receiver more than a tight end.