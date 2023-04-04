2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Zach Kuntz, Old Dominion
2022: 5 Games Played, 12 Catches, 144 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2021: 13 Games Played, 73 Catches, 692 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 4 Tackles
2020: 7 Games Played
2019: 13 Games Played, 2 Catches, 18 Yards
2018: 1 Game Played, 1 Catches, 8 Yards
Zach Kuntz is arguably the most athletic tight-end prospect to ever come out of college. He's an exceptional overall athlete who can be a great receiver in the NFL. He may never be the blocker a team wants because he has trouble latching on and doesn't have enough functional strength. He needs to fill out his frame more and learn how to use his speed and power to be a better in-line tight end in the NFL level, or he's going to end up in the same role that Jordan Cameron played.
Kuntz would be a great depth fit for the Falcons as a Kyle Pitts type of player. He can align inside, outside or in-line if a team wanted him to. The Falcons could fit in well for Kuntz as the team to help him take it to the next level. However, it's unlikely they end up being the team that ends up with Kuntz, because he doesn't fit in well with their needs until the mid to late rounds if at all.