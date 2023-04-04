2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Cameron Latu, Alabama
2022: 11 Games Played, 30 Catches, 377 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
2021: 15 Games Played, 26 Catches, 410 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 2 Kick Returns, 7 Yards
2020: 12 Games Played
2019: 11 Games Played, 1 Kick Return, 0 Yards, 1 Tackle
2018: 2 Games Played, 1 Tackle, 1 QB Hurry, Redshirted after 2 games
Cameron Latu is one of those right place, right time kind of players who always seems to be open after the quarterback buys some time. Someone like MyCole Pruitt in Atlanta once Kyle Pitts went down. Only, on top of that, he can knock a defender off of his block in the running game. He's also a talented route runner when it comes to creating space off of a vertical stem. He has to get better with body control and his hands, though. He drops way too many wide open balls that could be big plays.
Much like Dalton Schultz for the Cowboys, Latu has the ability to be a good in-line tight end or big slot for a team, and that versatility is huge for his value. Has average-to-below-average athleticism will have him going lower than his film would suggest he should. The Falcons should take a pass on Latu, though. While he is a good depth option for them, he doesn't provide a different player to their group of tight ends than what they already have.