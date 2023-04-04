2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Tight Ends and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Brenton Strange, Penn State
2022: 13 Games Played, 32 Catches, 362 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 1 Carries, 0 Yards, 2 Tackles
2021: 13 Games Played, 20 Catches, 225 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Return, 8 Yards, 1 Tackle
2020: 9 Games Played, 17 Catches, 164 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
2019: 2 Games Played, 1 Catch, 4 Yards, 1 Touchdown, Redshirted after 2 games
Brenton Strange's best fit in the NFL is as a primary run blocker at the end of the line. He can align anywhere on the field and be the best blocker there. He's able to use his body positioning to create lanes for the backs and walls off the edge well. He also has solid athleticism and can get past the second level with his route running. He drops the ball too much for a starting tight end at the next level and will likely fall because of the amount of refinement he needs.
He has to get better in his technique for both receiving and blocking and is reminiscent of Foster Moreau when he was coming out of LSU. The Falcons would love a tight end like him for the depth behind Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. He would be a solid mid-late round pick for the Falcons and could develop into the second tight end starter for the team as an in-line guy primarily.