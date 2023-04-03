2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Catches, 899 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Returns, 0 Yards, 3 Tackles
2021: 14 Games Played, 30 Catches, 520 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 5 Kick Returns, 102 Yards, 3 Tackles
2020: 10 Games Played, 3 Catches, 20 Yards, 1 Carry, 20 Yards
Tyler Scott is anything but the strongest guy on the field, but he might be the fastest any time he steps on it. His size is a bit of an issue, but his skills are comparable to Dennis Northcutt, who had a career in Cleveland that was underrated. Scott can burn a defense and understands the concept of leverage within his routes. The way he adjusts to the ball in the air makes him dangerous on any deep ball and an asset for a guy who may not be the most accurate with those balls.
Enter the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Desmond Ridder. They would be the ideal fit for Tyler Scott in the NFL. He can be a slot speedster or an outside guy. He's a willing enough blocker to fit in with Arthur Smith's offense and has chemistry with Ridder from their time at Cincinnati together. The Falcons should be able to select him in the third or fourth round, and while he may not start right away, he'll start in year two and be a breakout player that year.