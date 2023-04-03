2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
2022: 13 Games Played, 54 Catches, 1,083 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 3 Yards, 10 Punt Returns, 160 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 13 Games Played, 32 Catches, 705 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 15 Yards, 10 Punt Returns, 69 Yards, 3 Kick Returns, 51 Yards
2020: 11 Games Played, 37 Catches, 610 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 17 Yards, 13 Punt Returns, 162 Yards, 1 Kick Return, 19 Yards, 1 Tackle
Marvin Mims has the speed to blow the top off of a defense, but he also has the body control and physicality that isn't normally seen by someone of his size. His ability to make plays with the ball after the catch is unparalleled in this class. The kind of receiver he plays like is Emmanuel Sanders, another smaller, faster wide receiver who plays bigger than he is. Think of it almost like a Rey Mysterio type of wide receiver. Sure, he's small, but he can still throw someone on the ground.
Atlanta could take him as early as the second round or as late as the fourth round, but if they take him, the idea is that he's going to be the No. 2 wide receiver to Drake London for the long term. With his physicality, he is more than willing as a blocker to progress with the run game and see more time than most rookie wide receivers. The Falcons would be a great fit for him and could end up being his ideal spot in the NFL.
Player Comparison: Emmanuel Sanders
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.