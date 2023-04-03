2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 1: Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian
2022: 14 Games Played, 60 Catches, 1,069 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 3 Carries, -7 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 9 Games Played, 33 Catches, 634 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 12 Yards
2020: 9 Games Played, 22 Catches, 487 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 3 Carries, 3 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
Quentin Johnston is the best overall wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's a sign of both the strength of the wide receiver class and how good Johnston is. He's extremely talented, but he's probably a mid-first round caliber player. Teams will love his size, willingness to get after the ball while it's in the air and ability to close distance on vertical stems quickly. He does need to work a bit better on his hands, but that could be partially because of the lack of a talented quarterback in college.
The Falcons don't have a true No. 2 behind Drake London and could use a playmaker across the field from him the way A.J. Brown was for Corey Davis early in his career. He could eventually become a No. 1 wide receiver in the Falcons' offense if London gets hurt or regresses. Atlanta would likely have to take him with their first-round pick, and that's the only real drawback for the former Horned Frogs wide receiver and his fit with the Falcons.