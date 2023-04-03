2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Jordan Addison, Southern California
2022: 11 Games Played, 59 Catches, 875 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 4 Carries, 33 Yards, 4 Punt Returns, 19 Yards
2021: 14 Games Played, 100 Catches, 1,593 Yards, 17 Touchdowns, 7 Carries, 56 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 12 Punt Returns, 185 Yards
2020: 10 Games Played, 60 Catches, 666 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 9 Carries, 58 Yards, 2 Punt Returns, 15 Yards, 2 Kick Returns, 39 Yards, 1 Tackle
Jordan Addison has the requisite athleticism for the position and will align anywhere on the field whether it's in the slot, out wide, or in tight, and be effective in any role. His route running and ability to get separation despite not being the best athlete at the position are his greatest strengths. His slighter size does hurt his long-term abilities as a No. 1 receiver unless a team uses him the way that Randall Cobb was used in that he was everywhere and was a matchup nightmare.
The Falcons would likely have to take him in the first round because he shouldn't last until their second-round pick at No. 44. He's extremely talented as a No. 2 wide receiver fit and could end up being a No. 1B for the Falcons. Dipping back into the Southern California well for a wide receiver doesn't make a ton of sense, but if he's there in the second round, he could be a dangerous fit for the Falcons and a big help for quarterback Desmond Ridder.