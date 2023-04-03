2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
2022: 12 Games Played, 67 Catches, 1,267 Yards, 15 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 0 Yards
2021: 13 Games Played, 21 Catches, 226 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 10 Yards
2020: 10 Games Played, 20 Catches, 276 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 3 Yards
Jalin Hyatt has a style that allows him to take shorter routes to the house and also beat people on deep routes as a result of it. He's got vision and separation abilities that are tough to teach and is better with the ball in his hands than not. Pre-play, he can align anywhere on the field, and teams will try to get him the best matchups to take advantage of his speed. Steve Smith, Sr. is his best comparable player and is someone who will fit in great in any scheme.
Hyatt is one of the best fits for the Falcons in the draft if they wind up taking him. He would be a perfect speed complement to the possession receiver that Drake London is in that similar comparable dynamic that Muhsin Muhammed and Smith had in Carolina. Hyatt is likely a late first or early second-round selection in the draft, but if he's there in the second round, the Falcons should sprint to the podium for him.