2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
2022: 3 Games Played, 5 Catches, 43 Yards
2021: 13 Games Played, 95 Catches, 1,606 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 8 Punt Returns, 60 Yards
2020: 7 Games Played, 10 Catches, 49 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 3 Punt Returns, 11 Yards, 1 Tackle, 1.0 Tackle for loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 Fumble Forced
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets a lot of flack because there are thoughts that he's only a slot receiver. But in reviewing his film, it was apparent that he could be used anywhere on it and is one of the best receivers in the draft. He doesn't have the explosive speed or massive frame, but he just does everything well. He's very similar to Torry Holt in that respect. He's going to be one of the better wide receivers in the NFL during his career.
If the Falcons want Smith-Njigba, they'll have to take him in the first round. And at No. 8, that's a bit rich. They could always trade back, but trading back to select the No. 4 wide receiver in the draft doesn't make a ton of sense. Holt was a Hall of Famer, but Smith-Njigba wouldn't see those kinds of heights in Atlanta in the scheme here. Smith-Njigba is great, but the fit for Atlanta doesn't make a ton of sense, and he shouldn't be a Falcons player without adapting the scheme to include him.