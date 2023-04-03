2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Josh Downs, North Carolina
2022: 11 Games Played, 94 Catches, 1,029 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 10 Punt Returns, 133 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 13 Games Played, 101 Catches, 1,335 Yards, 8 Touchdowns, 15 Punt Returns, 149 Yards, 1 Kick Returns, 0 Yards
2020: 10 Games Played, 7 Catches, 119 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, -3 Yards, 1 Tackle
Josh Downs is a slot speedster who doesn't have a ton of speed but has more than enough. He's got nearly 2,500 yards in his career on his 202 catches and scored 22 touchdowns because of his speed and shiftiness with the ball in his hands. He can burn a team deep easily and understands leverage in the offense. However, he has some issues with dropping the ball too much and needs to add some mass to last in the NFL. He's very similar to Tyler Lockett in a lot of ways, but he doesn't have the same long speed.
The Falcons could take him and use him as primarily a slot receiver and speed option in the offense, but he would likely not see enough snaps early in his career to be drafted before the third round for the Falcons. He likely won't be there as a second-round talent. The Falcons could trade up into the second with their third-round pick and additional picks later in the draft, but it doesn't make sense to spend the resources for Downs when he's not the best fit.