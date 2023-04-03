2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Zay Flowers, Boston College
2022: 12 Games Played, 78 Catches, 1,077 Yards, 12 Touchdowns, 12 Carries, 40 Yards, 7 Punt Returns, 43 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 12 Games Played, 44 Catches, 746 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 7 Carries, 69 Yards, 1 Tackle
2020: 11 Games Played, 56 Catches, 892 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 11 Carries, 41 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle
2019: 13 Games Played, 27 Catches, 195 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 22 Carries, 341 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
There are a lot of people out there who are huge fans of Zay Flowers, but he doesn't seem like a true first-round pick. He's got explosive speed and can run solid enough routes, but he doesn't have the hands that are needed to be a top-level starter in the NFL. He also doesn't have the blocking abilities that are expected for a starter in the NFL and doesn't show much of a willingness to block in the running game. Teams will have trouble rectifying a high selection with his actual production.
The Falcons would likely have to take him in the first round to secure his services, and that's just unrealistic for his value. Atlanta could take him and use him in a slot role, but going after Flowers won't change the offense for the better, and if this is the plan for them in the first round, they'd be better off just re-sign Olamide Zaccheaus and having him be 70 percent of the same prospect.