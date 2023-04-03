2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Rashee Rice, SMU
2022: 12 Games Played, 96 Catches, 1,355 Yards, 10 Touchdowns, 2 Tackles
2021: 12 Games Played, 64 Catches, 670 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Return, 10 Yards
2020: 10 Games Played, 48 Catches, 683 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
2019: 10 Games Played, 25 Catches, 403 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Carry, 0 Yards, 2 Tackles
Rashee Rice is one of the most versatile wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has natural speed and a competitive fire that teams will absolutely love. He's physical and can use his body well. He understands body positioning but also understands how to get that contested catch. Teams will need him to improve his route running, and he'll have to get better focus when he's catching the ball. It's a very similar makeup to what Roddy White was coming out of Alabama-Birmingham.
If the Falcons want to bring in Rice, they'll be smart to take him in the third round. He may not be there in the fourth round, but he fits the more physical profile that Arthur Smith seems to want in his receivers. Wide receivers should be like a basketball team, and with the point guard, center, and small forward roles already taken by Scotty Miller, Mack Hollins, and Drake London, Rice would make a great shooting guard for the team.