2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receivers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
2022: 13 Games Played, 81 Catches, 1,096 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle
2021: 14 Games Played, 71 Catches, 1,293 Yards, 15 Touchdowns
2020: 7 Games Played, 15 Catches, 211 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2019: 9 Games Played, 4 Catches, 62 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle
2018: Redshirted
A.T. Perry is almost the perfect prototype of a build and straight-line speed for an NFL wide receiver. He was a No. 1 guy in college but is a perfect fit as a possession No. 2 if he can clean up his hands. He's got to get better getting off press coverage, but NFL coaching should help him there. He's got enough speed to burn a defense deep, and he compares well to Courtland Sutton from the Broncos in a lot of aspects of his game.
The Falcons coached Perry at the East-West Shrine game and could end up using that relationship to bring him in during the mid-rounds of the draft. Perry wouldn't start right away, and would have to work his way into the lineup, but long-term would be a great complement for the Falcons to give Drake London. Perry could have the kind of long-term impact that Tyler Boyd or Tee Higgins have had for the Bengals as a No. 2 in the Falcons offense.