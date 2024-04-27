2024 Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick Profile: DL Brandon Dorlus
The Atlanta Falcons got a steal in Brandon Dorlus in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Best player available is real. The Atlanta Falcons could have gone with another position after already addressing their interior defensive line earlier in the draft, but they decided to take Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon in the fourth round of the draft. Dorlus is a fantastic fit for the Falcons new defense under Jimmy Lake and is yet another captain from college that will come in and work to make the group better. Atlanta is picking a type of player this year, and it's obvious.
Brandon Dorlus
University of Oregon
Defensive Lineman
Athletic Comparison and Numbers
Athletically, Brandon Dorlus is underrated. He's not the best athlete on paper, but on film, he's comparable to Malik Jackson, formerly of the Denver Broncos. On paper, it looks that way too. Jackson had a great career for the Broncos and Jets and was one of the better penetrating 3-technique and 5-technique guys in 3-4 defenses. Atlanta is continuing to add high-caliber athletes to their front seven so that they can get after quarterbacks as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Stats and Awards
2023: 14 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 9 Pass Deflections, First-Team All-Pac-12
2022: 13 Games Played, 39 Tackles, 9.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections, Second-Team All-Pac-12
2021: 14 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 7.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections, First-Team All-Pac-12
2020: 7 Games Played, 12 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: 9 Games Played, 5 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry
Highlight Reel
Scouting Report
Strengths
Brandon Dorlus's strengths start with his versatility to play in any spot on the line and any technique from 0-technique all the way through a 7-technique. He's a fantastic run defender and sheds blocks extremely well. He has an explosive first step off the line and uses it to jolt offensive tackles and guards back into the play. Dorlus uses his hands effectively to keep offensive linemen off of him and can keep his leverage under the offensive linemen he goes against.
Weaknesses
A pass rush plan should be the first thing that Brandon Dorlus works on while in Atlanta. He had trouble developing more moves than a simple shedding move for his bull rush. He needs to get better when he's taking on contact. He's got to get better against double team blocks and reach blocks and some added weight to his frame would help tremendously. Dorlus' biggest point of emphasis to improve should be to take on mentorship and let Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata help him develop his pass rush plan of attack.
Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags
When he was at Oregon, Brandon Dorlus was known as a vocal leader and a team captain for the Ducks' defense. He has a non-stop motor and shows a ton of effort. He doesn't play with the same kind of hatred for offensive linemen that Ruke Orhorhoro does, but he's not too far off of it. He plays with a high football intelligence and understands the concepts coming his way. He's known as a hard working player in the weight room and should fit in well with the makeup Atlanta wants.
NFL Stylistic Comparison: Malik Jackson
Much like his athletic comparison, Brandon Dorlus has a play-style like Malik Jackson as well. Jackson was a beastly defensive lineman on a Super Bowl winning defense and showed a ton of pass rushing ability through his prime. Dorlus has the same kind of style as Jackson in that he best fits as a 3-technique defensive tackle in the 3-4 or 4-3, but will be versatile enough to align anywhere the coaches need him. Dorlus even having half the career of Jackson would be a win here.
How does he fit in with the Atlanta Falcons
Brandon Dorlus instantly factors into the defensive line rotation with Ruke Orhorhoro, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. Early in his career, he likely plays more of the nickel snaps as a designated pass rushing defensive tackle. The Falcons will likely play him only 20-30 percent of the snaps early in his career until he gets to the level he needs to. This gives them time to let Jarrett and Onyemata finish up their careers before seeing them retire for Dorlus and Orhorhoro to be the long-term starters.
Why Brandon Dorlus instead of Kris Abrams-Draine or Jaden Hicks or Devontez Walker?
The Atlanta Falcons are trying to load up the defensive line and edge groups with pass rushing talents. By bringing in Brandon Dorlus, they are saying that cornerback, safety and wide receiver are more ancillary wants than actual needs on the roster in their view. Abrams-Draine, Hicks and Walker all were passed on in the fourth by the Falcons and despite being quality potential selections, might not have been worth the pick here in the league's view.
